Corporate Recycling: A Critical Solution to Tackle Climate Change

Climate change remains a significant challenge, and Pakistan has already experienced its early effects, most recently as devastating floods in 2022 that affected the country’s economic resilience and claimed many human lives.

While governments have a vital role in setting policies and regulations, corporations must also take responsibility for minimizing the impact of climate change.

This was effectively coined in this year’s theme of Earth Day “Invest in Our Planet”, which calls for collective action from governments, corporations, and individuals to improve the environment and secure a safer future for generations to come.