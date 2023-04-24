Over 400 Pakistanis Stranded in Sudan Moved to Safety

Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has announced that 427 Pakistanis have safely reached the port in Sudan amidst the clashes happening in the country.

The FO spokesperson stated that the Foreign Ministry is working in collaboration with foreign missions to provide relief to Pakistanis who are stuck in Sudan.

Arrangements are also being made for the next journey of Pakistani nationals who are currently present at the Sudan port.

Pakistan’s embassy in Sudan is in constant contact with the 1,500 Pakistanis residing in Sudan and is providing them with all necessary facilities.

The embassy has even formed a WhatsApp group to stay in touch with the Pakistanis who were advised to stay at home.

The fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has disrupted the internationally-backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Omar al-Bashir.