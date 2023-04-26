Pakistani Pilgrims Will Be Staying Near Masjid-e-Nabawi

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that Pakistanis participating in this year’s Hajj will be given lodging near the Masjid-e-Nabawi during their stay in Madina.

Mahmood also claimed that the preparations for pilgrims’ accommodation and food in Madina will be finalized soon.

The minister delivered these remarks at a meeting with Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi, the Undersecretary of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The two officials went through the future plan for Hajj arrangements, pilgrimage to Madina, and road facilities to Makkah in great detail.

Mahmood expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for making accommodations for individuals to visit the two holiest mosques during Ramadan. He also recommended pilgrims learn how to utilize the Saudi smartphone application ‘Nusuk’ to perform nawafil at the Riaz-ul-Jannah of Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Furthermore, Mahmood stated that efforts are being made to guarantee that half of the pilgrims performing Hajj under the Government Hajj Scheme complete the prior trip to Madina.