Turkey Honors Pakistan Army With Special Award for Earthquake Rescue Mission

The Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has received special recognition from the Turkish government for their outstanding professional services during the earthquake crisis in Turkey.

The team was awarded in a special ceremony held in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, where the team leader of the Pakistan Army received the award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The team was dispatched to Turkey on February 7, consisting of 33 members who remained in the earthquake-affected areas for two weeks until February 22.

During their stay, the team conducted search and rescue operations at 91 sites, where they successfully rescued eight individuals alive from the debris.

Moreover, the team identified seven people and retrieved 138 bodies from the wreckage, which were then handed over to their heirs.

The team’s dedication and professionalism were lauded by Turkish officials and the public alike, and upon their return to Pakistan on February 24, they received a warm welcome from officials and citizens.

It is worth noting that high officials of Turkey were present at Istanbul Airport to bid farewell to the team, underscoring the strong bond between the two brotherly countries.

This recognition from the Turkish government highlights the expertise and commitment of the Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue Team in providing humanitarian aid and assistance in times of crisis, not only within Pakistan but also on an international level.