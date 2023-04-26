Airports on High Alert After Emergence of Monkeypox in Pakistan

Airports around the country have been put on high alert after monkeypox cases were detected in Pakistan.

In response, airport managers at all international airports have been holding regular coordination meetings with other agencies to ensure that monkeypox prevention and control measures are as effective as possible.

ALSO READ Here’s How Freelancers and Skilled Workers Can Get UAE Green Visa

In the event of a suspected monkeypox case on a flight, airport managers have put in place several measures to ensure the safety of both passengers and airport staff. The passenger in question will not use normal routes to exit the airport and will have their immigration carried out by the airline staff, who will wear gloves and masks to protect themselves.

Border Health Services (BHS) and airline staff will then transport the patient to the hospital in an ambulance. If there are a high number of suspected or confirmed cases, the airline will be responsible for transferring patients to quarantine facilities while BHS will provide support.

To prevent the spread of the disease on the flight, suspected or confirmed cases/passengers will be moved to the back of the plane where they are seated one seat apart. Ground handling agencies are also providing masks and gloves to wheelchair handlers, while baggage handlers are disinfecting disembarked baggage through fumigation.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Inches Closer to No. 1 T20I Batter Rankings

As a precaution, the luggage area, medical inspection area, FIA counters, corridors, escalators, and all adjoining areas including toilets are being sprayed with disinfectant. Border Health Services (BHS) are already present at airports and will soon be deployed in cargo areas. Porters will be wearing gloves and masks, and trolleys are being washed regularly with soap and water.

BHS and CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) are also ensuring the disinfection of staff lifts and handrails, and CAA is closely monitoring the disposal of aircraft waste under pre-defined SOPs.

While monkeypox may not be as well-known as COVID-19, the potential for it to spread rapidly is still a cause for concern. By implementing these measures, airport managers and other agencies are working hard to prevent the spread of this infectious disease and keep passengers and staff safe.