Public Accounts Committee Orders Audit of Federal Public Service Commission

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan in Islamabad today, where the chairman demanded completion of the departmental audit of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on a priority basis.

During the meeting, committee members reviewed the matter of audit of agencies operating in the ambit of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

ALSO READ Bill to Amend PTA Re-organization Act Sent to Cabinet for Approval

Audit officials informed the committee that during the financial year 2020-21, a grant of Rs. 810 million was given to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, of which it surrendered only Rs. 310 million.

The PAC Chairman directed the division to get the matter of outstanding payment settled and urged quick facilitation in this regard.

Members asked why a meeting of the departmental audit committee on federal education was not convened on a monthly basis. The PAC Chairman said a meeting of the committee should be urgently called in compliance with the Education Division’s Audit Paras, subject to PAC comments in a meeting scheduled after 15 days.

ALSO READ Scholarships Announced for Pakistani Students to Study at Oxford University

On a separate issue, Chairman PAC directed audit authorities to complete the full audit of the Federal Public Service Commission on priority. The committee also sought a report on recruitments made under the federal agency in the past 10 years.