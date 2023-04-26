Shahid Afridi Criticizes Shaheen and Shadab for Lackluster Performance Against New Zealand

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, was unimpressed by the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan during the last T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

While speaking to the media after the visitors ended the series in a draw, the former all-rounder said that the left-arm pacer failed to deliver his best at the crucial stage of the match.

Shahid Afridi emphasized that the 22-year-old pacer should focus on consistency in line and length at every stage of the game as it is important for the main bowlers to maintain.

Responding to a question regarding Shadab Khan, Afridi remarked that Shadab has always been a strong performer in the middle overs but struggles against left-handed batters.

Afridi went on to say that Shadab should concentrate on his bowling, as it is his strength, rather than batting, and it will be necessary for the national team in the upcoming season.

It is worth noting that the national bowling attack came under severe criticism after the Kiwis chased down a huge total of 194 runs with four balls to spare in the last T20I.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled really well at the start, taking two quick wickets in his first over, removing Tom Latham and Will Young, but he conceded 48 runs in his four spell.

Shadab was also expensive with the ball, conceding 29 runs in two overs at an economy rate of 14.50, and also dropped a chance of Mark Chapman, who scored 104 runs off 57 balls.