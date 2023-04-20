Wahab Riaz Announces Huge Cash Prizes for Athletes in 34th National Games

The Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports, Wahab Riaz, has made a big announcement for the athletes representing Punjab in the upcoming 34th National Games to be held in Quetta. In recognition of their efforts and hard work, the players will be given huge cash prizes worth lakhs of rupees.

For individual competitions, athletes who win gold will receive a prize of 5 lakh rupees, while those who win silver and bronze will get 2.5 lakh and 1 lakh rupees respectively.

Meanwhile, those who participate in team events and win gold will be given a cash prize of 10 lakh rupees, while silver and bronze medalists will receive 5 lakh and 2.5 lakh rupees respectively.

This announcement has been welcomed by the sports community as it recognizes and rewards the hard work of the players.

Wahab Riaz has emphasized that the welfare of the players is among the top priorities of the government, and cash rewards for excellent performance are an important step to motivate the players.

The fiery pacer also encouraged all players to work hard and take advantage of this opportunity. He also highlighted that this is the first time in the history of Punjab sports that so many prizes will be given, which is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting sports culture in the province.