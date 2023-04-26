These are UK’s 10 Cheapest Cities to Own a Car

Durham has been named the cheapest U.K. city to own a car, followed by Stoke-on-Trent, Inverness, and Lancaster.

The new research, conducted by car insurance provider A-Plan Insurance, calculated the average price of petrol, parking, car insurance, and a Ministry of Transport (MOT) test across the nation. Each city was then given a score of 100, with the highest being the cheapest.

Durham is the cheapest U.K. city to own a car; ranking considerably higher than any other, with a total price score of 82.4. The average price of petrol, for example, costs 136 pence per liter in Durham, the lowest price across the nation. Additionally, the average price of car insurance in this city is £731, more than £300 less than the national average.

Stoke-on-Trent is the second cheapest city to own a car, with a total price score of 69.0. Here, petrol costs 139p/liter on average. The city also has the lowest parking costs of £2 per hour – tying with Durham, Stirling, and Kingston-Upon-Hull.

In the third position is Inverness, with a total price score of 67.5. The average price of petrol comes in at 139p/liter. This city also has the lowest average price of car insurance at £607 per year.

Lancaster has been named the fourth cheapest U.K. city to own a car. This location has a total price score of 66.5, and petrol costs 144p /liter. Lancaster also has the cheapest price of an MOT, averaging at £155.

In fifth place is Preston, with a total score of 66.3. The average price of petrol comes in at 139p/liter and an MOT is £185, £27 less than the national average.

Stirling has been named the sixth cheapest city to drive a car. Here, petrol is on the pricier side at 145p/liter, but the city has the second lowest average cost of car insurance at £684 per year.

Next is Sheffield, with a total price score of 63.0. On average, petrol costs 140p/liter, and an MOT will put you back £173 in this city.

Hereford is the eighth cheapest city to own a car. The location has a total price score of 62.9, the price of petrol is 143p/liter and the price of the car in insurance is £761 per year.

Wakefield has a total price score of 62.5. In this city, petrol costs 141p/liter and parking will cost £3 per hour on average.

Kingston-Upon-Hull is the tenth cheapest U.K. city to own a car. The new research has revealed that this city has a total score of 62.1, petrol costs 146p/liter, and an MOT is £185.

U.K. Cities Cheapest price score Durham 82.4 Stoke-on-Trent 69.0 Inverness 67.5 Lancaster 66.5 Preston 66.3 Stirling 65.3 Sheffield 63.0 Hereford 62.9 Wakefield 62.5 Kingston-Upon-Hull 62.1

The most expensive cities to own a car in the UK are as follows:

U.K. Cities Most expensive price scores Westminster 21.4 London 24.4 Brighton & Hove 34.7 Winchester 38.4 Chelmsford 40.4 Canterbury 40.7 Cambridge 41.7 Oxford 42.0 Bath 42.4 Southampton 43.0

