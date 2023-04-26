Honda to Launch its Midsize Electric SUV in 2025

Honda plans to launch a mid-to-large-size electric vehicle (EV) in 2025. The company’s top brass made the announcement during a major presentation about the car maker’s future. They stated that technology and electrification will be the company’s foremost priority.

Honda officials said that the company is creating an e:Architecture-based vehicle operating system for the new EV. Although, little is known about this technology at the moment.

The company is working on in-house software development, advanced driver assistance, and connected vehicle features. It is hiring twice as many people as originally planned to work in its new direction. The automaker will also hire a Global User Experience Officer for this purpose.

Which SUV is Honda Talking About?

Recently, Honda unveiled the upcoming Prologue, which is also a mid-size, all-electric SUV. Its subtle design incorporates a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and large wheels. The interior is the same as other modern Hondas with a simple and easy-to-understand layout.

The front features a long bonnet, sleek headlights, and a large front bumper. On the side, it has black cladding around the bottom and a strong shoulder line. The rear, also like other modern Honda SUVs, has a conventional tailgate design, simple yet sleek taillights, and a forward-raked rear windshield.

In terms of dimensions, Prologue sits between Honda CR-V (C-Segment) and Pilot (D-Segment). Given Honda’s recent description and plans, the company is seemingly gearing up to finally launch the Prologue.