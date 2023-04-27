Federal Govt Announces 3 Consecutive Holidays

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 27, 2023

The federal government of Pakistan declared May 01, which falls on Monday, as a gazetted holiday to celebrate World Labour Day.

All government and semi-government offices, as well as educational institutes, will remain closed in the federal capital on May 1 (Monday).

The announcement means this will lead to a three-day consecutive holiday starting from Saturday and ending on Monday.

World Labour Day, which is also known as International Workers’ Day, is celebrated annually on May 1 to honor the contribution of working people.

World Labour Day commemorates the struggle of the labor force for better working conditions, working hours, and pay.

Additionally, the day serves as a reminder of the continuing efforts to safeguard the right of workers and promote equitable labor practices around the world.

Numerous countries, including Pakistan, observe May 1 as a public holiday to acknowledge the significant role of workers in their country’s economies and promote laborers’ rights.

On this day, workers’ rights organizations and trade unions often hold rallies, and other events to raise awareness of labor issues and advocate for better working conditions and wages.

