Sindh to Get 3 Consecutive Holidays

The Sindh government announced on Thursday that a public holiday will be observed on Monday to commemorate World Labour Day.

The announcement specified that all government and semi-government offices throughout the province will remain closed on May 1 (Thursday).

The Services and General Administration Department issued a notification stating that all schools, colleges, and universities will also remain closed on May 1. This means that there will be 3 consecutive holidays from Saturday to Monday.

World Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or May Day, is celebrated on May 1 every year to recognize the contribution of working people to society. It commemorates the historic struggle of working people for better working conditions, hours, and pay.

The day also serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect the rights of workers and promote fair labor practices worldwide.

Many countries, including Pakistan, have made May 1 a public holiday to recognize the contributions of workers to their nations’ economies and to promote the rights of laborers.

On this day, workers’ rights organizations and trade unions often hold rallies, parades, and other events to raise awareness of labor issues and advocate for better working conditions and wages.