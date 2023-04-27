Hackers Doubled Down on Phishing Mails in Pakistan During Eid

Cyber threat actors remained active even during Eid al-Fitr in Pakistan.

Sources in National Information Technology Board (NITB) informed ProPakistani that hackers tried to steal the data of Pakistani users through fake emails during the Eid holidays.

According to NITB sources, hackers sent fake emails on Eid and every other festival which contain links or documents. Sometimes attractive offers are made to open these links, as soon as users click on these links they are asked for your username and password, if they do this, their system is hacked.

Apart from emails with attractive offers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, fake emails related to the Eid holidays have been reported. In these emails, fake information about Eid holidays and changes in Eid Holidays were included and users were asked to click on these links to know about the exact Eid Ul Fitr Holidays.

A Spear Phishing Email with the subject “Eid Holiday Cabinet Division Press.docx” was identified. The malicious document was impersonated from “Cabinet Division”. Cabinet Division and NITB issued an alert regarding this fake document in which government employees and other users were asked to stay away from such emails.

NITB officials say that on Eid or any festival, hackers try to steal user data by using different techniques. In order to lure users, hackers sent phishing emails or messages that contain links. Users are advised to be cautious on such occasions and not to click on any unknown links.

Government employees have been advised to get information about Eid holidays or other official orders only from official sources.