LDA Goes After Top Official Over Illegal Construction in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has requested an explanation from one of its directors of Town Planning for failing to prevent unlawful constructions within his jurisdiction, according to a national daily.

The construction of illegal buildings is only made possible with assistance from the Town Planning Wing, which has resulted in a proliferation of such structures throughout the city.

The inaction of officials within the Town Planning Wing, particularly the directors who are responsible for halting such construction, has led to the majority of the city’s residential roads being converted into commercial markets.

This has caused significant issues, including a shortage of parking and increased vehicular traffic, resulting in heightened levels of air pollution.

Previously, the LDA would take action against illegal construction only in response to specific complaints or during special campaigns.

However, Chief Town Planner (CTP), Shakeel Anjum Minhas, has taken a more proactive approach, personally visiting the Director of Town Planning (Zone-V) Azhar Ali’s area and requesting an explanation from him.