Properties of Dozens of Tax Defaulters Sealed

In an effort to boost revenue generation and maintain financial discipline, the Department of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control conducted a comprehensive crackdown on defaulters of property tax, luxury tax, and professional tax during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

This resulted in the recovery of a total of Rs. 1.8 million from the defaulters, which accounted for up to 60% of the current financial year’s shortfall.

As part of the enforcement efforts, 28 properties were sealed, and five defaulters were arrested, sending a strong message to those who are non-compliant with tax regulations.

This action by the department aims to ensure that outstanding dues are recovered and tax regulations are followed, which will contribute to the government’s revenue generation.

The motor branch of the department has also announced a general hold-up on Wednesday for a significant operation against vehicles driven on token tax, non-customs paid, vehicles driven on open letters, and vehicles driven with fake number plates.

As part of this operation, a special blockage will be installed in various locations, including Morgah, Mandra Toll Plaza, Murid Chowk, Peshawar Mor, Swan Camp, Chakri and Adiala Road, Sabzi Mandi, and wholesale markets in Rawalpindi, from 9 am till 5 pm.

During the hold-up, all non-custom paid, stolen, open letter, non-token taxed goods, public transport, and general vehicles will be confiscated, and taxes will be collected with heavy fines.

This operation will help to ensure that tax regulations are followed, and outstanding dues are recovered, which will contribute to the government’s revenue generation and maintain financial discipline.