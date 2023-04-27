Here’s How You Can Become a Tour Guide in Dubai

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) provides licenses for tour guides who want to work part-time or full-time in the Emirate.

Those who choose to work part-time should note that UAE’s Labor Law allows part-time work if the hours are under 20 per week. If you’re interested in pursuing tour guiding as a full-time career, DET offers an online training program that you’ll need to complete.

Eligibility Criteria

To enroll in the online tour guide training program, a candidate must:

Be 18 years old or above.

Have graduated from high school.

Have good English communication skills.

Have a first aid certificate in UAE.

Have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sponsor.

Required Documents

Valid Emirates ID copy.

Passport-size photo with white background.

First Aid training certificate.

Valid Dubai Police clearance certificate.

Academic certificate of high school 12th grade or higher (International certificates and certificates from all private schools/colleges must be attested).

NOC from the sponsor for non-UAE Nationals.

English language certificate from an approved language center in UAE (minimum score required is ‘Upper Intermediate’).

The candidate will be notified of document approval status and upon rejection, documents must be uploaded again for verification, which may take up to 48 hours.

How to Apply

Visit www.tourguidetraining.ae and click on ‘Create new account’ to fill in your personal details.

Check your email for an activation link and use it to log in to the website.

Upload all the required documents in one PDF file.

After receiving verification, go back to the website and click on ‘Dubai Tour Guide Program (DTGP).’

Complete the four stages of the program within 90 days, paying in installments after each stage.

Once you finish the program successfully, you will receive your tour guide license.

Fees

The total fee for the tour guide program is AED 7,520.