Passenger Train Near Khairpur Catches Fire and Kills Multiple Passengers

In an unfortunate event, a fire broke out near Khairpur in a bogie of the Karachi Express going from Karachi to Lahore.

According to a media report, the accident claimed the lives of two people including a woman, while the search for four missing children is ongoing. As the bogie went ablaze, numerous passengers jumped off to escape.

According to the Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways (PR) Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho, the affected bogie has been removed from the track and the inland track from Karachi has been restored. Lakho added that there was a fire in bogie number four of the Karachi Express train.

After the incident, the affected bogie was separated. The front compartment of the train was sent to Khairpur while the rear compartment was sent to Gambat city.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the scene at the earliest instance and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed.