Punjab Increases Bus Fares Up to 267%

Punjab Government increased inter- and intra-city transport fees by up to 267%. The decision has sent shockwaves through the populace, who are already burdened by the rising cost of living. The massive increase is likely to leave the public devoid of basic transportation.

The new fares came into effect on April 25 amid soaring inflation. Inflation-affected citizens are concerned that this circumstance will make travel nearly impossible.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Nissan Limited Changes its Name

According to details, the fares of buses running between different cities will increase by 265%, while those running within the city will see a 267% increase. The current fare for a four-kilometer journey is Rs. 14. This rate will go up to Rs. 47 after a hike of Rs. 33.

People are gradually shifting from private transport including cars and bikes to public transport due to fuel expenses. With such a drastic hike in fuel prices, people may not be left with any option other than cycling or walking to their respective destinations.