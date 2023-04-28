CM Punjab Grills LDA for Samanabad Underpass Delay

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi ordered officials to finish the Samanabad underpass project quickly.

On Thursday, he expressed his displeasure with the project’s delay while chairing a meeting at the CM office. The meeting reviewed all of the provincial capital’s development projects. Naqvi ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to complete the projects imminently.

He commended Auqaf and other departments for completing the Data Darbar parking project on time and ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant more greens along Lahore Airport’s runway.

The meeting covered 54 of Lahore’s road construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects. According to the plan, Lahore’s main roads will have footpaths, bicycle, and biker tracks. Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will complete four model cemeteries in Lahore within weeks.

Sue-e-Asal, Asal Sulaimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, and Ahlu model graveyards will receive five buses and three ambulances from 1122. Data Darbar one-way entry is being prepared upon the instructions of the caretaker CM.