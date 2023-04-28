Fake Police Officers Rob Chinese Citizen Outside Famous Shopping Mall in Islamabad

A group of fake police officers robbed a Chinese national of his passport and some cash in Islamabad, as per reports. The victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) stating that four people impersonating policemen stopped him within the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

The Chinese citizen narrated that he was leaving a shopping mall when the group of four “cops” intercepted him and took away a sum of Rs. 400,000 in cash and his passport. The police have opened an investigation into the case.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police to Offer Permanent Driver’s Licenses to Overseas Pakistanis

In similar news earlier this month, an individual impersonating a captain in the Pakistani Army was caught by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police while on patrol. The person was wearing a Pakistan Army uniform and was apprehended by a team of officers headed by ASI Nadir from the Shalimar Police Station.

Following the arrest, a search of the suspect’s belongings resulted in the discovery of counterfeit army cards, files, and other materials.