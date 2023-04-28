Fake Police Officers Rob Chinese Citizen Outside Famous Shopping Mall in Islamabad

A group of fake police officers robbed a Chinese national of his passport and some cash in Islamabad, as per reports. The victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) stating that four people impersonating policemen stopped him within the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.
The Chinese citizen narrated that he was leaving a shopping mall when the group of four “cops” intercepted him and took away a sum of Rs. 400,000 in cash and his passport. The police have opened an investigation into the case.
In similar news earlier this month, an individual impersonating a captain in the Pakistani Army was caught by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police while on patrol. The person was wearing a Pakistan Army uniform and was apprehended by a team of officers headed by ASI Nadir from the Shalimar Police Station.
Following the arrest, a search of the suspect’s belongings resulted in the discovery of counterfeit army cards, files, and other materials.