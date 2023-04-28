Islamabad Police to Offer Permanent Driver’s Licenses to Overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to issue permanent driving licenses to Pakistani expatriates.

According to a media report, the department is working on establishing a facility at Faizabad’s new Traffic Head Office for this purpose.

Police said that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recommended the plan to help ex-pat Pakistanis and ordered the police chief to finalize the system and implement it on an urgent basis.

He said Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad will oversee the modern system’s launch in mid-May. A police spokesman told the media that the ICTP is modernizing public services to help overseas Pakistanis.

Islamabad IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said overseas Pakistanis with foreign driving licenses can now easily obtain an Islamabad driving license after verifying their records.

Before receiving a license, applicants must complete a short training course, and their driving licenses will be renewed online using biometric verification. Speaking to the media on this development, IGP said: