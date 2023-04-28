Govt Announces New Passport Delivery Times

The DG Immigration and Passports has recently issued an official notification announcing changes to passport delivery times. According to the notification, the delivery times for normal, urgent, and fast-track passport services have been reduced to 10 days, 4 days, and 2 days, respectively.

The previous delivery times for normal, urgent, and fast-track passport services were 21 days, 7 days, and 4 days, respectively.

The reduction in delivery times is expected to provide significant relief to passport applicants who were previously facing delays in receiving their passports.

The decision to lower the delivery times is believed to have been taken due to the increased number of passport applicants in recent times.

The DG Immigration and Passports has been receiving a large number of applications for passports, and the new delivery times are aimed at improving the efficiency of the passport delivery system and reducing the backlog of pending applications.

The new delivery times will also help individuals who require passports on an urgent basis, such as those who need to travel for work or medical reasons.

The DG Immigration and Passports has advised applicants to follow the prescribed procedures and provide all the necessary documents to ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process.