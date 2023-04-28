Pakistan Railways to Restore Popular Train With Discounted Fares Soon

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced the reopening of the high-speed Shalimar Express passenger train, which was discontinued last year.

A media report states that the said train will resume service between Lahore and Karachi via Sahiwal instead of Faisalabad on May 1.

Shalimar Express previously traveled from Karachi to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore. The report adds that 19 of the high-speed train’s bogies have been refurbished at Mughalpura Workshop.

From May 1 to 15, Shalimar Express passengers will receive a discount of up to 20% on all classes, while from May 15 to 30, the discount will be 10%.

In addition, PR has also announced a reduction in advance and current booking fares for Shalimar Express. The department will also issue refunds to passengers who have already made reservations.

The decision to restart the high-speed train came during a meeting chaired by Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Safique Rafique on April 8 at the Lahore headquarters.