Star Pakistani cricketers participating in the ongoing County Championship are fully committed to their religious beliefs and are not promoting prohibited products. They are not wearing shirts with logos of betting companies, surrogate websites, and alcohol after the English and Wales Cricket Board granted them permission to do so.

Contracts state that Pakistani cricketers will not wear shirts with surrogate advertising and will also distance themselves from alcohol promotion and entertainment advertising.

One of the Pakistani cricketers said that no one is forcing them to promote prohibited items, and they were taken care of with the best facilities during Ramadan.

It is worth noting that players such as Mohammad Abbas, Azhar Ali, Hassan Ali, Haider Ali, and Saud Shakeel represent different county clubs in the current season.

Earlier this year, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi refused to wear a shirt with the logo of a betting company during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Qatar. During the PSL, Mohammad Rizwan also demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his values and principles by refusing to wear a shirt with their sponsor’s logo, Wolf777 News.

This follows a development earlier this month, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) lifted the ban on using logos of betting companies, allowing them to advertise during any bilateral ODI and Test matches.