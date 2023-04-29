Saudi Arabian Nationals Can Finally Travel to This Country Visa-Free

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 29, 2023 | 4:21 pm

Citizens of Saudi Arabia will be allowed to enter Singapore without a visa starting from 1 June 2023, according to the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

However, individuals who plan to travel to Singapore before 1 June will need to apply for a visa unless they have a diplomatic passport. ICA has also clarified that there will be no refunds on existing visa applications.

Singapore Embassy in Riyadh made the announcement on Twitter, stating that from 1 June, Saudis will no longer require an entry visa for Singapore. It added that those traveling before this date must apply for a visa except for diplomatic passport holders.

$100 Million Tech House in Pakistan

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour launched a $100 million Tech House in Islamabad, an initiative aimed at creating opportunities through partnerships with information technology (IT) companies.

The joint venture is part of the Saudi government’s Vision 2030, aimed at moving the Kingdom away from oil dependency and establishing it as a global investment hub through digital infrastructure.

The tech house will be developed under ILSA Interactive, a company co-founded by Prince Fahad and Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir in 2009 that has offices in Riyadh and Lahore.

