UAE and China to Manufacture Air Taxis in Abu Dhabi

A company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has partnered with a Chinese manufacturer to produce electric planes and passenger drones, also called air taxis, in Abu Dhabi.

Monarch Holding and EHang Holdings will develop the first facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to manufacture and operate eco-friendly aircraft and drones for both passengers and cargo.

The collaboration supports Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy aimed at implementing innovative technologies, green policies, and circular economy frameworks to form a sustainable and smart economy.

This collaboration will help achieve numerous goals including the production of electric planes and drones, the construction of a command-and-control center to manage urban air transport, and the development of infrastructure for vertiports as well as facilities to operate these aircraft. Under this partnership, Emiratis will also be given opportunities for training and qualification.

According to Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the emirate is prioritizing innovation-driven economic sectors that are based on knowledge.

He added that their industrial strategy will play an important role in achieving their objectives as it focuses on using methods and technologies such as Industry 4.0, circular economy, talent development, ecosystem enablement, and value chain development.

What is Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0, known as the fourth industrial revolution, is the integration of new technologies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. It uses the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and big data to make production more efficient and adaptable.