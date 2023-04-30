Former Prime Minister Alleges Rs. 20 Billion Corruption in Govt’s Free Flour Scheme

Senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that ‘corruption’ of Rs. 20 billion took place during the free flour distribution program undertaken during Ramadan.

During a seminar at Lahore’s Government College University (GCU), the former premier said that service delivery isn’t possible under the current system and highlighted the free flour distribution program as an example.

ALSO READ Govt Expects Inflation to Remain High in Coming Months

“Recently, Rs. 84 billion worth of flour was distributed. I am sorry to say that approximately Rs. 20 billion was looted,” Abbasi said and questioned the value received by the poor in exchange for the money spent by the government.

Govt’s response

In a tweet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb without referring to Abbasi’s allegation said that free flour was provided to millions of poor people in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad with full transparency and honesty during the difficult economic times.

Later, PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar also commented on the allegation and said that comments by the former prime minister were not based on facts.

مفت آٹا سکیم کی شفافیت کی تعریف تو مخالفین بھی کرتے رہے ہیں۔ یہ سکیم عوام کی سہولت کے لئے دیانت داری اور امانت داری کے ساتھ چلتی رہی ہے۔ کسی قسم کی بد عنوانی کا سوال ہی پیدا نہیں ہوتا۔ کل سیمینار میں کی جانے والی گفتگو حقائق کے بر عکس تھی اور حقیقت پر مبنی نہیں تھی۔ https://t.co/dnqEl2KyzT — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) April 30, 2023

Punjab govt’s response

The caretaker government in Punjab also termed the allegations leveled by the former premier as “false and fabricated”.

In a statement, provincial Interim Information Minister Amir Mir said that there wasn’t even an ounce of corruption, adding that those making the claims had damaged their own credibility.