Audi RS e-Tron GT Becomes Part of Dubai Police’s Fleet

Dubai Police has recently added Audi RS e-Tron GT to its supercars and smart vehicles fleet, which includes Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Bentley, McLaren, Porsche, etc.

The latest addition was revealed by the General Command of Dubai Police and Al Nabooda Automobiles in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 held at World Trade Center (WTC) Dubai.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf stated that Dubai is dedicated to introducing luxury cars to tourist security patrols. He remarked that supercars boost the security presence of tourist police, allowing them to connect with visitors and residents.

Al Jallaf also said that the addition of the Audi RS e-Tron GT is in line with the government’s aim to adopt sustainability across the sectors, enabling Dubai to demonstrate its modern image.

The Audi RS e-Tron GT has an 800-volt lithium-ion battery, offering a range of up to 472 km, with charging time from 5% to 80% in only 22.5 minutes.

CEO Al Nabooda Automobiles K. Rajaram expressed delight over the longstanding partnership with Audi and Dubai Police, stating that the introduction of the RS e-Tron GT in Dubai Police’s supercar fleet reflects their commitment to the progress that is in accordance with Dubai Vision 2030.

Dubai Police’s supercars patrol tourist areas during events and other initiatives to offer services to the general public and tourists, including answering their questions, giving information, and ensuring their safety during their stay in Dubai.