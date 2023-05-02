Dubai Attracts Record Number of Tourists in Q1 2023

Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has revealed that Dubai hosted approximately 4.67 million international tourists in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up from 3.97 million in the same period last year.

It is a 17% rise year-on-year (YoY), making it the city’s best performance since the coronavirus pandemic and establishing it as the leading tourist hub globally.

This increase supports Dubai Economy Agenda D33 unveiled by the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to rank it among the top three cities in the world.

According to Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the surge in Dubai’s tourism sector in Q1 2023 shows its rise as one of the top destinations.

He added that Dubai will continue to launch new projects to attract travelers, which help it become the world’s best place to work, live, visit, and invest in.

The latest tourism statistics were revealed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The numbers show that Dubai has achieved 98% of pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023, surpassing United Nations (UN) World Trade Organization (WTO) projections.

Dubai’s tourist numbers are only 2% lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.75 million in Q1 2019. This achievement comes after Dubai reopened to international tourists in July 2020, despite the challenges posed by the global economic slowdown.