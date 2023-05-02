Govt Shortlists 3 Candidates for Position of Member (Gas) OGRA

The Cabinet division has shortlisted three candidates for the vacant position of Member Gas Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Cabinet division has shortlisted three candidates namely Muhammad Muzammil Awais, Shahzad Iqbal, and Muhammad Arif for the vacant position of Member OGRA.

Muhammad Muzammil Awais and Shahzad Iqbal are currently working as Joint Executive Directors as well as Senior Executive Directors. On the other hand, Muhammad Arif remained a member of Gas OGRA as his first term expired in November last year.

The OGRA ordinance states that the Federal government will establish a regulatory authority, which shall be known as OGRA.

The Authority shall consist of a Chairman and three additional Members out of whom one shall be designated as Member Gas, one Member as Member Oil, and one Member as Member Finance, and the authority shall be independent in performing its functions.

The Chairman shall be an eminent professional of known integrity and competence with a minimum of twenty years of related experience in law, business, engineering, finance, accounting, economics or petroleum technology.

Similarly, the Member Gas shall be a person who holds an appropriate degree in the relevant field and is an experienced, eminent professional of known integrity and competence with a minimum of twenty years of related experience in the field of natural gas, including the transmission and distribution thereof.

Sources added that former member Gas is lobbying for his reappointment for another four-year term.

Sources were of the view that the government should check the candidate’s eligibility while keeping in mind the OGRA Ordinance and also make sure there cannot be a conflict of interest of candidates as the previous government had appointed candidates despite having a conflict of interest.