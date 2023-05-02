President’s Secretariat Directs CDA and Housing Ministry to Resolve Electricity Bill Payment Issue

The President’s Secretariat has instructed the Ministry of Housing and Works and the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to work together to resolve the issue of unpaid electricity bills related to the supply of water to government employees’ residential flats in Sector I-9/4 and other sectors. The President’s Secretariat issued these orders after the Pak PWD stopped paying electricity bills for motor pumps in June 2022.

The President’s Secretariat has directed the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works and the CDA chairman to hold a meeting with two representatives of the complainants to resolve the issue promptly. The orders, dated April 14, 2023, require the Secretary of Housing and Works and the CDA chairman to submit a compliance report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within 30 days, with the compliance report due on May 14.

The representative of the welfare body of the residents of Government flats, Chaudhry Amjad Ali, filed a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib, who then referred the matter to the Secretary of Housing and Works and the CDA chairman to convene a meeting and resolve the issue under relevant policy regulations.

Another government employee residing in sector G-8/2 flats, Umar Daraz, also expressed dissatisfaction with the situation and approached the President’s House. The complainants argued that they are low-paid employees, with the majority falling in BPS-02 to BPS-09, and that the electricity meters for water motors were installed by the Agency (Pak PWD), and bills were paid by them from the beginning, with the government deducting 5% maintenance charges from their salaries. However, the agency stopped payment of bills after June 2022.

The President’s Secretariat noted that the Wafaqi Mohtasib issued an order on October 22, 2022, but the Agency did not produce any information about the order passed in compliance with the recommendations of the Mohtasib.