Legendary Wasim, Waqar Receive Honorary Membership of the SCG

Former Pakistani pacers, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have been awarded lifetime honorary membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia.

The fast bowlers, who are also knowns as two Ws, have become the only Pakistani cricketers to receive membership in one of the most famous and historic cricket venues.

ALSO READ No 5-Nation Tournament Sans Pakistan Instead of Asia Cup

Other legendary cricketers who have also received membership include Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Shastri.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Sydney where former cricketers and other dignitaries participated. Former cricketers also shared their memories of the game.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim and Waqar, who represented Pakistan for over a decade, are regarded as the most destructive pair the cricketing world has ever seen.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed Replaces Haris Sohail in ODI squad

The pacers were famous for their sheer pace, enormous swing, and reverse swing with the old ball during the 90s, and they led the country to many victories with their bowling.

The fast bowlers have taken 1,705 wickets across formats, with the Sultan of Swing taking 916 international wickets and the Burewala Express taking 789 international wickets.

Both cricketers have also been included in the ICC Hall of Fame list, along with World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, and Abdul Qadir in 2009.