Tesla Car Batteries Lose Significant Capacity After 320,000 Kilometers

Tesla’s car batteries will lose 12% of their capacity after 320,000 km on the odometer, an Electrek report claims.

Tesla released battery degradation data in the 2022 Impact Report to calculate the environmental impact of its EVs. Electrek notes that Tesla’s findings only apply to Model S and Model X battery degradation, likely because these are the company’s oldest models.

According to the report, the American EV maker will start disclosing datasets for new-chemistry battery capacities used in its more recent vehicles.

Tesla’s Impact Report for 2021 found that its battery packs lost 10% of capacity after 320,000 km, but the recent findings showed up to 12% degradation.

The report adds that the battery age and mileage affect its capacity. It highlights that the capacity retention figures at lower mileage are likely affected by battery age, while those at higher mileage are less affected.

The website also cites early data from newer Tesla models like the Model 3 and Model Y, which have shown high battery capacity retention, with degradation of less than 10% after 160,000 km and less than 15% after 320,000 km.

The degradation underlines room for improvement in the EV battery tech.