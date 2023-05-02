Pakistan Gets Asia’s First ‘Blue Road’ in Lahore

Central Business District (CBD) Punjab has introduced the ‘Blue Road’ concept in Lahore. Citing officials, a media report stated that this concept will modernize the city’s infrastructure and improve quality of life.

It also claims that this road project is the first of its kind in Pakistan and Asia. Blue Roads are a sustainable alternative to asphalt roads. This technology uses heat observation and energy-saving features to reduce pollution and improve the environment.

While expressing his views about the development, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said,

We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries like Netherlands, France and Qatar. This project will not only bring environmental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also contribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustainable, and inclusive society in Punjab.

These innovative roads have a coating that repels sunlight and reduces heat soaking. The reflective coating enhances nighttime driver visibility and improves road safety.

Amin added that CBD Punjab is committed to delivering projects that improved residents’ quality of life, and the “Blue Road” concept is just one of many such initiatives.