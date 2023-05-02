News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Margalla Road Gets Damaged Before Inauguration

By ProPK Staff | Published May 2, 2023 | 3:50 pm

The long-awaited Margalla Avenue has developed massive cracks prior to its official inauguration. The passage between G.T. Road to D-12 is open to traffic, but a 700-meter section is still under construction.

Cracks on both sides of the road near the Shah Allah Ditta underpass have raised concerns about road compaction during a site visit.

Conversing with the media, Syed Munawar Shah, the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Member Engineering, said cracks on new roads are normal and that the road’s 700-meter section was unfinished.

So far, handing/taking over of the road has not been done. But we opened it to facilitate the public. The cracks in questions will be redone within a few days. Actually, in this portion of the road, we had to make 10 to 12 feet filling.

Member CDA added that the highway patch between GT Road and D-12 is flawless and that the cracks in question will be repaired soon. The member said he and the CDA chairman visited the site a few days ago and ordered the contractor to fix it.

FWO built the 10.4-km Margalla Road from G.T. Road to D-12. Another five km is being built from D-12 to E-11, including an interchange.

NLC is executing the project with a budget of Rs. 3.9 billion, which includes five culverts and an interchange at E-11. The project should conclude in six months, the report added.

Via: Dawn


