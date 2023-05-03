CDA Demolishes Illegal Structures in Park Enclave Phase III

On Tuesday, Member Estate and his team conducted a mega operation and removed all the illegal structures from the housing scheme area of Park Enclave Phase III.

50 houses built on government land were demolished four people were arrested for obstructing the operation. The operation aims to remove encroachment from the acquired land

The encroachments will be completed and the remaining development works of the Park Enclave will be completed.

After the encroachments in phase III, encroachments from phases I and II will also be removed.

The operation launched to eliminate encroachments from acquired land for sectors will continue.

Member Estate supervising the operation on the direction of Chairman CDA Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Enforcement Directorate, Land and Restoration, Islamabad Administration, and Islamabad Police are participating in the operation.