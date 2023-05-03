Blind Muezzin Robbed of Expensive Mobile Phone in Karachi Mosque [Video]

In a shocking incident, a blind Muezzin was robbed of his expensive mobile phone in Karachi’s Gulestan-e-Johar area. The culprit, who has yet to be identified, was caught on CCTV footage escaping on a motorcycle.

The victim was attending the mosque when the thief entered the premises. The thief took advantage of his blindness and stole his mobile phone, which was worth Rs. 1.6 lac. The thief also managed to withdraw Rs. 35,000 from the online account app installed on the mobile phone.

The incident was reported to the local police by the victim, who has filed a report at the Gulistan-i-Johar Police Station. The police has launched an investigation into the matter and are analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

In the video footage that has emerged, the thief can be seen entering the mosque and approaching the victim. The thief then takes the mobile phone from the victim and swiftly escapes on a motorcycle waiting outside the mosque.

The incident has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about the safety and security of the local mosques. The police has assured the community that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and everything will be done to bring the culprit to justice.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people expressing their sympathy for the victim and condemning the actions of the thief. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and taking necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and security.