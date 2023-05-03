Discover the Upcoming Era of Hospitality in Downtown Islamabad

IMARAT Hospitality is leading the exciting transformation of Pakistan’s rising hospitality industry.

As one of the leading hospitality companies in the country, IMARAT Hospitality is committed to redefining the standards of hospitality by offering unmatched services and experiences to its guests.

The company’s partnership with Marriott International has brought forth exciting developments in the industry, including the upcoming Marriott hotel in Islamabad Downtown, which is set to be a game-changer in the hospitality landscape of the area being the first modern downtown in Islamabad.

The biggest mall of Pakistan, Mall of IMARAT, in Islamabad Downtown is a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the city, and the addition of a Marriott International hotel will undoubtedly enhance its appeal.

The hotel’s modern architecture and state-of-the-art amenities have been designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.

“We are excited to partner with Marriott International to bring their renowned hospitality services to Islamabad Downtown,” said Farhan Javed, Group Director of IMARAT Hospitality.

“We believe that this collaboration will redefine the hospitality industry in Pakistan, and we are thrilled to introduce this new standard of service and comfort to our guests.”

IMARAT Hospitality’s collaboration with Marriott International is a reflection of its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality services in Pakistan.

By partnering with renowned brands, IMARAT Hospitality aims to create innovative and personalized experiences for its guests, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The upcoming partnership with Marriott International in Islamabad Downtown is setting new standards of service, comfort, and innovation in Pakistan’s growing hospitality industry.

Guests can look forward to a premium experience, and the addition is an exceptional new milestone in IMARAT Hospitality’s portfolio.