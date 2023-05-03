Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down by 28.7% in April

By ProPK Staff | Published May 3, 2023 | 1:12 pm

Pakistan’s textile group exports declined by 14.2 percent during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $13.71 billion as compared to $15.97 billion during the same period last year, according to data released by All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) on Tuesday.

The data revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 28.7 percent in April 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.24 billion when compared to $1.74 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered a 1.6 percent decline compared to $1.30 billion in March 2023.

Overall Exports

Pakistan’s overall exports declined in April 2023 and stood at $2.12 billion compared to exports of $2.37 in the previous month (March 2023), registering a decrease of 10.5 percent.

The country’s exports during July-April of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) were recorded at $23.17 billion against the exports of $26.25 billion in July-April of FY22, showing a decline of 11.7 percent, according to the trade data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

