Launch Imminent as Peugeot Unveils 2008 SUV With a New Look

Peugeot wants to capitalize on the hot B-segment crossover market by keeping it’s 2008 fresh and competitive. The mid-cycle facelift matches the 508’s new look. The bumper’s glossy black inserts have claw-like triple vertical lights. GT models have full-LED headlights.

Peugeot added three horizontal double slats to the LED taillights to enhance the “three claw” design. Turn signals and reversing lights are also LED. The 408-inspired 16- to 18-inch wheels are another refreshed exterior feature. The GT comes in Selenium Grey with a black roof.

The first two trims of the pre-facelift Peugeot 2008 had a seven-inch touchscreen, but all 2024 models have a 10-inch touchscreen. The Allure and GT have a new 10-inch digital instrument cluster with 3D effects. The base Active crossover has analog dials. Manual versions have a new shift knob.

Peugeot is giving the E-2008 more power and range. The new hardware gives it an electric motor with 156 hp, a 15% increase. The battery pack has grown from 50 to 54 kWh, increasing the combined cycle WLTP range from 320 to 406 kilometers.

A hybrid with a 136-hp gasoline engine and a six-speed, DCT gearbox with an electric motor will join the powertrain options in early 2024. It saves 15% more fuel than a non-hybrid gas engine.

The petrol-powered variants have the same turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that exists in Pakistan as well. The international markets also get a four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine with 130 hp.

The 2024 Peugeot 2008 and electric E-2008 go on sale this summer.