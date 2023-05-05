Honda Atlas Introduces Affordable 4G Internet Package for Customers

While 2023 has been a tumultuous year for the local car industry, carmakers are trying to freshen up their products and services to maintain a foothold.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) recently announced a special in-car internet package for its customer. According to the ad, the “In-car Wi-Fi Subscription Service” entails a 4G internet package on a monthly & yearly subscription basis. The details of the offer are as follows:

120 GB data for a yearly subscription fee of Rs. 9,999

10 GB data for a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 833

Honda Atlas recently extended the assembly plant shutdown till May 15. The company blamed disruption in the supply chain, inventory shortages due to restrictions on LCs, and the current economic crisis as a reason for price hikes.

Initially, Honda’s production shutdown was to continue from 9th March till the 31st. However, it extended the shutdown from April 1 to 15. The next notice stated that this shutdown would continue from April 16 to 30.

The latest notification has announced a further extension of the production shutdown from May 1 to 15. This implies that, by the end of the latest production pause, Honda’s plant will be shut down for a total of 2 months.

Honda’s production and sales have already taken a huge hit this year. The ongoing operational hiccups are likely to worsen the situation.