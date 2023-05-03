BMW’s Premium Electric Scooter Costs The Same As Suzuki Cultus

BMW Motorrad has launched the CE04 electric scooter in Malaysia. The CE04 made its debut at the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow with futuristic and sharp looks, promising features, and a hefty price tag to match.

The big scooter uses a frame-mounted electric motor and belt drive, managing 42 hp, and 62 Nm of torque. Its 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery allows for 130 km of driving range on a single charge.

BMW Motorrad claims that the CE04 can travel at a maximum speed of 120 km/h, while a zero-to-50 km/h run takes 2.6 seconds, which is rather quick.

Quick charging with a Type 2 charger output of 6.9 kW takes an hour and 40 minutes till full charge, while the typical 2.3 kW charger allows for a charging time of four hours and 20 minutes.

The dual four-piston calipers disc brakes on the front and a single-piston floating caliper disc brake in the back allow for good stopping power. BMW Motorrad’s two-wheel ABS is standard for this e-scooter.

CE04 is suspended by a single-bridge telescopic fork in the front, and a single-sided swingarm and central spring strut in the back. It weighs 231 kg and has a 780 mm seat height.

The electric scooter has three ride modes — Eco, Rain, and Road — while a fourth, Dynamic mode, is an optional extra. The BMW Motorrad Connected App powers a 10.25-inch TFT color display with Integrated Map Navigation, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle status, and statistics.

The Connected app shows the rider the estimated charging time, battery life, and range. Other amenities include

Dash-mounted USB charging port

A storage compartment with USB ports

A 12 Volt socket

Illuminated flex case

Keyless ride

Reversing aid

Helmet storage

Courtesy light

All this comes at a huge price, though, as the BMW CE04 costs an eye-watering Rs. 3.7 million. While not a mass-market product, CE04 is a great e-scooter for enthusiasts.