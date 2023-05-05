Roti and Naan Prices Witness Sudden Alarming Rise in Lahore

Tandoor vendors in Lahore have raised the prices of roti and naan by Rs. 6 and Rs. 8, respectively, after the city district government rejected their request for new rates to be declared. These essentials are even more expensive in affluent areas.

Many people have criticized the high pricing, claiming that they will increase even more due to rising flour prices and other factors.

The lack of pricing controls and monitoring has made life more difficult for many residents. There are roughly 13,000 tandoors and 5,000 dhabas (small hotels/restaurants) in Lahore. Tandoors serve naan and roti, and dhabas provide roti, cooked vegetables, and pulses.

The president of the Mutahidda Nanbai Association confirmed that roti was being sold for Rs. 20 and naan for Rs. 30 and admitted that prices in upscale areas were higher than in other parts of the city. The group requested the Lahore administration to increase and publicize the prices of roti and naan to Rs. 25 and Rs. 35, respectively.

The Lahore administration refuted the notion, stating that they were taking action against individuals selling roti and naan at rates exceeding the notified prices. However, they were still considering the tandoor owners’ application, and no decision had been made to revise the rates due to rising flour prices.