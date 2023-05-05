Yet Another Animal Enters Parliament House After Civet Cat and Monkey

A remarkable incident took place inside the Parliament House when a stray cat gave birth to a litter of kittens in one of the galleries. The newborns’ meowing has become a talking point among visitors and staff alike.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time animals have been spotted within the Parliament House premises. Just last week, a monkey was seen roaming around on the building’s roof, causing quite a commotion online after footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Similarly last month, a mischievous Cevit Cat also known as ‘Mushk Balao’ in the local language, had snuck into the offices and caused chaos, before being rescued by the staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and released into its natural habitat.

It appears that the Parliament House has become a hub for wildlife in recent times. The sight of animals wandering around inside the building is certainly a unique experience that is sure to stay in people’s memories for a long time.