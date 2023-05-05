Famous Indian Nuclear Scientist Leaks Sensitive State Secrets to ‘Pakistani Female Spy’

According to Indian media reports, a scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Mumbai has been detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly transferring confidential information with a ‘Pakistani agent.’

The reports reveal that the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Pradeep Kurulkar, was in contact with a ‘Pakistan Intelligence Operative’ through WhatsApp and video chats and was ‘lured through a ‘honeytrap.’

The inquiry into Kurulkar began with a complaint filed by the DRDO, where he was the Director of the Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO institution. Kurulkar had worked on a number of key projects, including the development of nuclear-capable missiles.

Kurulkar is described on the DRDO website as an ‘excellent scientist’ who played a significant role in the design, development, and manufacturing of Akash Launchers and mission-critical Ground Systems as project leader and systems manager for Akash Ground Systems.

Despite the significance of his work, the accused has been arrested and charged by the ATS in Mumbai under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, according to reports.

The reports quote an ATS official, claiming that the case appears to be a ‘honeytrap’ in which Kurulkar was coaxed into correspondence with Pakistan-based intelligence workers using images of women on social media sites.