Problems With Gaming Addiction and How to Avoid Them

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the world by diverting people from physical interaction to online activities. Now people prefer online shopping and e-education, and likewise, youngsters are indulging more in online gaming instead of outdoor activities.

Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs) are gaining popularity due to intensive social interaction through video, voice, and text. They are being considered as a source of entertainment and establishing virtual communities to interact with others by far more people.

However, besides being a source of entertainment and fun, it has some negative impacts which every guardian needs to be aware of.

In Pakistan, there have been many unfortunate cases of suicides and homicides involving gamers. The issue of violence and anti-social behavior arises due to excessive online gaming, as different researchers have concluded.

Arthur Cassidy, an associate of the British Psychological Society, says that growing attachment to gaming devices among children leads to suicide or self-harm. Many other studies have shown that children’s excessive involvement in online gaming deprives them of physical activities. As a result, they face problems such as isolation, introversion, misbehaving with family members and others, sleeping disorders, anxiety, depression, etc.

Gaming addictions mainly occur due to a lack of attention from parents. Kids who suffer from loneliness get instant relief by playing online games. It takes them away from reality to a virtual world where everything is controlled by their thoughts and imagination.

Resultantly, they get frustrated, which leads them to violence, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts. Chances of getting blackmailed, getting bullied, and having personal information stolen also increase while playing online games due to an abundance of scammers, predators, and trolls.

What Can You Do?

While online activities certainly have the potential to improve children’s activity engagement and learning, it is important to be cautious of their activities instead of depriving them completely due to their negative effects.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect your children from the negative impacts of gaming addiction.