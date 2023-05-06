Sindh to Take Matric Exams Next Week

The Sindh government has announced that the annual matriculation exams for ninth and tenth graders will commence on May 8, 2023, in all divisions of the province, including Karachi.

The Minister for Educational Boards, Ismail Rahoo, has issued a schedule for the exams, which will be conducted in two shifts.

Rahoo has urged K-Electric to ensure that the exam centers are not subjected to load shedding due to the increasing heat intensity in the province.

He added that more than 700,000 male and female students will participate in the matriculation examinations across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas divisions.

The in-charges of the examination centers will be responsible for providing facilities such as drinking water to the students.

Security measures will also be increased inside and outside the centers to prevent cheating.