Pakistan’s Biggest International Tekken Tournament Starts Today

Takedown 2023, Pakistan’s biggest international tournament for Tekken 7 and The King of Fighters XV (KOF 15) has kicked off at the Expo Center Lahore.

The event is organized by BAAZ and has a prize pool of over Rs. 2,000,000 for Tekken 7 alone. The final winner will get Rs. 1,000,000, while the runner-ups will earn Rs. 400,000, Rs. 200,000, and so on.

Meanwhile, KOF 15 participants will be competing for a total of Rs. 250,000.

The tournament is bringing over 500 participants from all over the world including notable players such as JoKa from the UK, Ulsan, and CBM from Korea, a German player Sephiblack, and many others. And of course, our local talents such as Arslan Ash, Awais Honey, and more are here too.

Commentators Spag (Hassan Farooq), SamDDing (Samuel Moylan), Tasty Steve (Steven Scott), and Rip (Reepal Parbhoo) are hosting the event. The tournament will last two days starting today at 11 AM and ending tomorrow in the evening.

You can catch the action live on Twitch on BAAZ’s channel.