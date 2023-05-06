UAE Warns Companies to Ensure Workers Get Accommodation

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has recently announced that companies in UAE are required to provide accommodation for their workers as per the law.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022, companies with 50 or more workers must provide accommodation to workers with a monthly salary of AED 1,500 or less.

ALSO READ Petrol Could be Rs. 100 Per Liter Cheaper After Russian Oil Import This Month

Ministerial resolution No. 44 of 2022 regarding occupational health and safety and labour accommodation defined the establishments that must provide labour accommodation and its specifications. Learn more in this post. #MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/iXV3stYaOJ — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 5, 2023

The accommodations provided by companies must meet certain criteria set by the authority. This includes complying with rules for shared labor accommodation and services, as well as adhering to standard guidelines for shared accommodations designed for less than 500 workers.

According to MoHRE’s website, the accommodations must be well-lit, air-conditioned, and well-ventilated. Each person should have a minimum of three-square meters of space, and there must bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, dining, medical services, prayer, and laundry rooms.

ALSO READ Emirates Announces Major Recruitment Drive in Karachi and Islamabad

Deadline to Install Fire Alarms

Homeowners in UAE are required to install fire alarms by September this year. The decision applies to both the existing and under-construction residences.

In 2020, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chaired a cabinet meeting and approved a resolution requiring residential property owners to install fire alarms and sign up for civil defense e-system.

Following approval, owners were given a three-year deadline to fulfill the requirements, meaning that they have until September to equip their homes with fire alarms.