UAE Warns Companies to Ensure Workers Get Accommodation

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 6, 2023 | 12:00 pm

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has recently announced that companies in UAE are required to provide accommodation for their workers as per the law.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022, companies with 50 or more workers must provide accommodation to workers with a monthly salary of AED 1,500 or less.

ALSO READ

The accommodations provided by companies must meet certain criteria set by the authority. This includes complying with rules for shared labor accommodation and services, as well as adhering to standard guidelines for shared accommodations designed for less than 500 workers.

According to MoHRE’s website, the accommodations must be well-lit, air-conditioned, and well-ventilated. Each person should have a minimum of three-square meters of space, and there must bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, dining, medical services, prayer, and laundry rooms.

ALSO READ

Deadline to Install Fire Alarms

Homeowners in UAE are required to install fire alarms by September this year. The decision applies to both the existing and under-construction residences.

In 2020, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chaired a cabinet meeting and approved a resolution requiring residential property owners to install fire alarms and sign up for civil defense e-system.

Following approval, owners were given a three-year deadline to fulfill the requirements, meaning that they have until September to equip their homes with fire alarms.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Star-Studded Pakistani Anthology Film Set to Thrill Fans This Eid
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad Capital Police to Get Pakistan’s First National Police Hospital
Read more in proproperty
close
>