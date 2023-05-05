Petrol Could be Rs. 100 Per Liter Cheaper After Russian Oil Import This Month

Information Secretary of Pakistan Petroleum, Khawaja Asif Mehmood, said that after the arrival of Russian oil, the price of petrol in the country may decrease by Rs. 100 per liter.

While talking to the media, the secretary added that, after the reduction in the price of oil in the international markets, petrol should have been cheaper in Pakistan as well. According to the agreement with Russia, Pakistan will get the oil at a discounted rate as compared to the market price.

The secretary said that Russian oil will reach Pakistan in the third week of May. The first batch is coming to Pakistan as a trial. He also highlighted that, right now, Pakistan has two refineries that can process the inbound oil, while work is needed on other refineries.

The first shipment of Crude Oil will reach Pakistan in the last week of May or the first week of June. Pakistan will get a discount of up to $18 per barrel on this shipment.

This is a promising prospect for the Pakistani public who are crippled by inflation.